Diyar Al Muharraq announces the launch of the third edition program, ‘Tumouh’

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of the third edition of its training program, ‘Tumouh.’ Throughout the program, four graduates holding Bachelor’s degrees in engineering will receive vocational training from the engineering and real estate departments at the company.

The annual ‘Tumouh’ program provides vocational training to Bahraini graduates holding Bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering, electrical engineering, architecture, and real estate development. The participants are selected according to predefined acceptance criteria, as ‘Tumouh’ aims to develop participants’ skills and capabilities, ensuring their success in the real estate development sector and providing them with an invaluable experience that will positively impact their future careers.

Over the course of the program, which will run from July until December 2023, an experienced team made up of representatives from different areas of the company will be responsible for supervising the training of the graduates. ‘Tumouh’ will also introduce the trainees to Diyar Al Muharraq’s core values and corporate culture, and program participants will be able to review the company’s vision, master plan, and ongoing and future projects, helping them integrate and adapt to the company.

Reflecting on the program, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome this group of promising young Bahraini graduates to our ‘Tumouh’ training program, which will hone their practical skills and professional experience paving their way into a successful career. Through this program, we hope to cultivate future engineers, providing them with a highly interactive experience and involving them in planning projects in Diyar Al Muharraq. This initiative is a key part of our mission to invest in young, homegrown talent, supporting their growth and development in a way that will set them up for a career in real estate development and engineering sectors.”

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is considered luxurious and distinctive while offering a variety of options for housing solutions and a relaxing modern life. Moreover, Diyar Al Muharraq provides a unique mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and health facilities that establish the model of a modern and integrated future city.