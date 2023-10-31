Diyar Al Muharraq Announces the Launch of Al Naseem New Villas Design

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of ‘Aseel El-Nasayem 2’ and ‘Layl El-Nasayem 2’ villas within the Al Naseem residential project. The two designs are freehold, presenting a great opportunity for those who wish to purchase luxury villas in a modern and integrated city. The villas are new variations of the existing designs, and have been built following the highest engineering standards, indicative of the high level of quality seen throughout Diyar Al Muharraq.

The official opening ceremony was held on Sunday, 15th of October 2023, to mark the formal inauguration of the ‘Aseel El-Nasayem 2’ and ‘Layl El-Nasayem 2’ villas. Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, attended the ceremony, in addition to prominent managers and employees, as well as media representatives and social media influencers.

The Al Naseem project covers an area of approximately 328,000 sqm and includes 3 kilometers of stunning waterfront views overlooking outer and inner canals throughout the project. The outer canal – which is 200 meters wide – branches into internal waterways with a length of 3.5 kilometers, giving the project stunning modern features that are unprecedented in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Part of the experience of living in ‘Al Naseem’ is centered around the possibility of residents and visitors utilizing marine transportation to move comfortably between locations through the water canals.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said; ” Firstly, we would like to extend our gratitude to the media representatives and social media influencers for attending the ceremony as well as their support. We are delighted to announce the launch of the new models of the ‘Aseel El-Nasayem’ and ‘Layl El-Nasayem’ villas as part of the unique and all-encompassing Al Naseem residential project. These properties have been designed with unique specifications and have exceptional views of the canals in Diyar Al Muharraq. By diversifying the designs of the Al Naseem villas, we ensure the vibrancy and atmosphere of this exceptional district so that our residents enjoy an unparalleled and luxurious domestic experience.”