Diyar Al Muharraq Announces the Opening of Padel Courts in Hadiqat Al Diyar

Listen to this article now

Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the opening of padel courts at Hadiqat Al Diyar on 24th of April, 2022. The courts are managed by Padel Bahrain, which is the first registered trademark for the sport in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and is witnessing tremendous growth in popularity.

- Advertisement -

Hadiqat Al Diyar features a total of seven padel courts, six of which can host up to four players at a time, and a court dedicated to competitions between two single players. The Padel Bahrain courts are characterized by its blue sand flooring, which is a treated sand made to allow for smooth ball bounce-back in addition to reducing risk of injuries. These features set Padel Bahrain apart in the sport, making them the best of its kind in the Gulf region.

The padel courts are open over two periods, starting from 8am to 11am in the morning, followed by 3pm to 12pm in the evenings. Both residents and visitors of Diyar Al Muharraq can book a padel court through Courts 187 mobile application.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of padel courts at Hadiqat Al Diyar, as this sport has quickly become one of the most popular sports in Bahrain. We at Diyar Al Muharraq focus on offering a sustainable environment that allows residents to lead a healthy lifestyle, encouraging the practice of sports and other activities. We will continue our efforts in fulfilling Diyar’s core vision of creating an integrated experience for both residents and visitors through the availability of prestigious schools, shopping and community centres, healthcare facilities, along other amenities that meet residents’ daily needs.”

Further commenting on the occasion, Mr. Huthaifa Alsalmi, said, “We commend the diverse services available to residents and visitors of Diyar Al Muharraq, and are proud to open padel courts in Hadiqat Al Diyar, which comes in line with our commitment towards the health and wellbeing of the local community and our efforts in keeping pace with the latest sport trends. This collaboration contributes to the achievement of the unified goals of both entities, and we look forward to nurturing this partnership and achieving more succusses in the near future.”

Residents of Diyar wishing to book a padel court at Hadiqat Al Diyar can enjoy exclusive rates. Moreover, padel sport enthusiasts can purchase their own rackets at a store located near the courts, offering sport equipment of the highest quality and specifications.

Hadiqat Al Diyar is located near the main entrance of Diyar Al Muharraq, extending over an area of 32,800 square meters. It includes a rubber floor running track, outdoor exercise and picnic area, in addition to an area dedicated to food and beverage outlets. The park also features football fields and a children’s play area of approximately 400 square meters.