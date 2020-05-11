Monday, May 11, 2020
Deerat Al Oyoun

Diyar Al Muharraq Announcing Completion of Deerat Al Oyoun Infrastructure to Accommodate Donated Mosque

Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is announcing the completion of all infrastructure works to accommodate the humbling donation of a mosque that serves Deerat Al Oyoun residents. European Construction will be responsible for constructing the new mosque which is set to be completed and handed over by the first quarter of 2021.

European Construction will initiate the mobilization process during late May 2020, to ensure operating at maximum efficiency with the commencing of construction during June 2020. Designed by Arab architects, the 1,217 sqm Mosque is set to become an important landmark to Deerat Al Oyoun and serves over 600 worshippers.

Commenting on this occasion, Eng. Ahmed Alammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We thank Allah Almighty for enabling us to have the first Mosque in Deerat Al Oyoun built during this holy month, and we at Diyar Al Muharraq are very grateful, humbled and pleased to announce this significant donation by a philanthropist to our community. We have high hopes in European Construction as the official contractor of this Mosque, given their extensive experience in the Kingdom, which is in line with our mission to professionally accomplish all projects both efficiently and effectively.”

European Construction has extensive experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a proven record in successful construction of over 20 years. The Company provides a wide list of construction and maintenance services for real estate development companies.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a variety of housing solutions in a luxurious modern lifestyle. The city maintains a uniquely balanced blend of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.

