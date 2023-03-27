Diyar Al Muharraq begins the handover of Al Naseem Villas

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the readiness of 73 villas from Phase 1 of the Al Naseem project to be handed over to their respective owners this March.

Situated in the heart of the north of the Southern Island of Diyar Al Muharraq, Al Naseem spans over approximately 328,000 sqm, with breathtaking views of the 3.5 km inner and outer water canals.

Characterized by its various benefits and features, Al Naseem’s villas offer 3 to 4 bedrooms, in addition to a number of basic amenities, direct access to the water canals, and a private pool. The first phase had a total construction area of approximately 27,900 sqm, as well as approximately 600 people working on site per day.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are pleased to announce the handover of Phase 1 of Al Naseem. We hope to enrich the lives of more citizens and residents in the Kingdom by providing modern villas with outstanding views overlooking the main water canal. We also aim to work rapidly to complete the upcoming stages of the project, while maintaining the highest quality construction standards.”

Al Naseem comprises two key neighborhoods: a gated community and a non-gated community. Emerging as Diyar Al Muharraq’s first gated residential community, the first neighborhood encompasses more than 300 canal-facing villas and over 1,000 residential apartments individually designed buildings and premium community and leisure facilities. As for the second neighborhood, the plan houses 10,000 sqm of convenient retail, leisure, and entertainment facilities with an integrated pedestrian-friendly promenade with breathtaking views alongside around 100-berth marina.

The residential project has six villa types including Sabah El-Nasayem, at 384 sqm, Duha El-Nasayem, at 379 sqm, Aseel El-Nasayem, at 342 sqm, Layl El-Nasayem, at 305 sqm, Aseel El-Nasayem 2, at 346 sqm, and Layl El-Nasayem 2, at 348 sqm. Each villa type is represented by unique characteristics and styles, including direct access to the water canals, a private dock, a private pool with centralized air conditioning, bathrooms, a main kitchen with a built-in refrigerator as well as a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, and an elevator added upon request.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a modern-day urban city characterized by its luxurious lifestyle and its preservation of the traditional family values of the Bahraini community, in addition to its balanced mix of residential and commercial facilities making it the ultimate investment opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.diyar.bh