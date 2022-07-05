Diyar Al Muharraq Kicks Off Construction Works on its Jeewan Community Center

Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it has commenced construction on Jeewan’s community center during the month of June 2022. The center will consist of a promenade, recreational spaces, and commercial units that will meet the needs of residents of Jeewan as well as neighbouring communities in the City.

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq appointed Sarab Contracting as the main contractor and Arab Architects as the lead consultant to oversee the Project, which is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2023. The community center, which will be built on an area spanning over 5,000 sqm, aims to meet the various needs of residents and visitors alike. In addition to a children’s play area, outdoor spaces suitable for social activities, as well as landscaped gardens, the space will include a retail shopping area, an ATM, and more than thirty parking spaces.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said, “As per our ethos of social sustainability at Diyar Al Muharraq, we are committed to offering a fully integrated experience throughout all of our projects, aiming to provide both visitors and residents with various amenities that meet their daily lifestyle needs. The Jeewan center, will be a key addition to our lineup of facilities as it will provide a shared space where the community can come together and enjoy outdoor activities, encouraging them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to the completion of all works, which will be delivered up to the highest international standards and in accordance to the set schedule.”

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the traditional family values of the Bahraini community. It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city.