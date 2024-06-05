Diyar Al Muharraq Launches the Fourth Edition of its “Tumouh” Training Program

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its “Tumouh” training program, which began on the 2nd of June 2024.

Four recent graduates from prestigious local and international universities have been selected to take part in the program based on the application requirements and the program’s admissions criteria. These individuals represent diverse specializations crucial to the real estate development sector, including civil engineering, electrical engineering, architecture, real estate development, and for the first time, quantity surveying.

The ‘Tumouh’ program is designed to equip Bahraini bachelor’s degree holders with the professional skills and knowledge necessary to excel in architecture, engineering, and real estate development. Through the program, participants will undergo curated training courses to enhance their skill sets and gain valuable experience that will enrich their future careers. They will also get the chance to work alongside a team of seasoned Diyar Al Muharraq professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s core values, corporate culture, and vision. Additionally, participants will gain exposure to the company’s master plan, as well as current and future projects.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s program, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new cohort of participants to the ‘Tumouh’ program. We are also excited to include quantity surveying as a new specialization, providing further opportunities for talented graduates to participate in the program. We wish all participants the best of luck in the program, as we look forward to nurturing the next generation of engineers who will shape the future of our industry.”

Diyar Al Muharraq stands as the largest integrated residential city in the Kingdom, characterized by its luxurious offerings and commitment to preserving Bahraini values. The city offers a vibrant mix of high-end residences and modern amenities to foster an exceptional lifestyle. Diyar Al Muharraq’s unique development plan seamlessly integrates residential areas with commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, solidifying its position as a model for future-oriented integrated communities.