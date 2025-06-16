Diyar Al Muharraq Organizes Workshop for Employees

As part of the efforts of its Health, Safety and Security department, Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain’s largest real estate developer, recently collaborated with the Diyar Medical Center to organize a workshop for its employees aimed at promoting mental health awareness. The sessions reaffirm the company’s commitment to showcasing the importance of mental health across all departments.

In line with World Mental Health Month, the initiative underscores Diyar Al Muharraq’s dedication to creating a healthy and supportive work environment. The workshop took place over the course of two days from Monday, 2 June to Tuesday, 3 June, and welcomed employees from the head and site offices.

The workshop provided effective tools to improve employees’ mental health on both a personal and professional level. The sessions also included number of topics, such as stress management and burnout prevention, creating and sustaining a mentally healthy workplace culture, as well as simple, actionable strategies for self-care, and encouraging open conversations around mental health.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the Kingdom’s largest integrated residential city that blends luxury with the core family values of Bahraini society. The development offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure.