Diyar Al Muharraq Partners with London Breast Care Center -Bahrain to Support Breast Cancer Patients

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently partnered with the London Breast Care Center Bahrain, in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The signing ceremony took place on Monday, 24th October 2022, at Diyar Al Muharraq’s headquarters, where the agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq and Dr. Sara Al Reefy, Owner and Consultant General of the London Breast Care Center – Bahrain.

Diyar Al Muharraq’s recent sponsorship comes as a part of its long-term commitment to leaving a positive impact on its local community through various social and charitable initiatives. This partnership is further supported by the combined efforts of private sector organizations to meaningfully contribute to enhancing health services in Bahrain, with a particular regard to cancer patients. This initiative follows the various initiatives launched by Diyar Al Muharraq in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and support breast cancer fighters and their families.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Ahmed Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said, “On behalf of Diyar Al Muharraq, I am pleased to announce this latest initiative that comes in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility ethos. Following our ongoing charitable contributions to society, we are mindful of the magnitude of pain cancer patients undergo, as do their families. As such, in partnership with London Breast Care Center in Bahrain, we are proud to support breast cancer fighters, God-willing, on a healthier path to recovery. Diyar Al Muharraq aims to continuously launch impactful social initiatives, which stems from our desire to enrich Bahraini society through various philanthropic contributions.”

On her end, Dr. Sara Al Reefy, Owner and Consultant General of the London Breast Care Center, Bahrain, expressed her delight over the initiative, commenting, “We commend Diyar Al Muharraq for this generous initiative to support breast cancer patients, which are one of the most widespread illnesses present in the Kingdom. With Diyar Al Muharraq’s sponsorship, we are pleased to contribute to the recovery of our patients and hope to partner with additional organizations in the future to support a healthier future. On that note, I would like to reiterate the importance of conducting monthly breast self-examinations from an early age, as this disease has become more prevalent regionally than it is on a global level, particular within younger age groups. Early detection is extremely important, and has contributed to a 90% recovery rate.”