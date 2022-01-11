Diyar Al Muharraq Partners with stc Bahrain to Construct Telecommunication Towers

Listen to this article now

Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, to construct and operate additional telecommunication towers, significantly improving network connection and internet services in these areas.

Following the plan issued by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority to rectify and reduce the number of telecommunication towers, these sites will be shared by all telecommunication companies operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Following the completion of the project, the Masterplan will include a total of 13 operating towers.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we continuously invest in Bahrain’s telecommunications infrastructure by providing coverage to various locations in order to serve a larger segment of customers. Due to the increase in the number of interested customers, we aim to offer the best services to meet their daily needs and stay closer to them. We are also working on supporting the national telecommunications plan and strengthening our presence as a leading telecommunications company across new areas in Bahrain with the aim to cover more locations across the Kingdom.”

On his end, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, stated: “Our partnership with stc Bahrain comes as part of our commitment to provide residents and visitors a holistic and integrated infrastructure. Through the new telecommunication towers, residents will be provided with stronger network and internet services. We look forward to expanding the scope of our partnerships to include major service providers in various fields as we aim to further develop the local real estate sector.”

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle while persevering the core family values in Bahraini society. It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.