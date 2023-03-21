Diyar Al Muharraq Platinum Sponsors for Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its platinum sponsorship of the 6th Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023. Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Wael Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, the event is set to take place on 16th and 17th of May 2023 at the Gulf Convention Center – The Gulf Hotel Bahrain.

The Summit reinforces the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to promote sustainable smart city entrepreneurship and initiatives. Diyar is committed to creating a sustainable future for its residents and supporting initiatives that will enhance sustainability in the Kingdom. Prior to its formal endorsement in Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq was at the forefront of the launch of the concept of smart cities.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are proud to sponsor such a prestigious local event, which introduces a platform for communication that reinforces cooperation between various stakeholders. The summits will pave the way for innovation in the field of building smart cities to help ensure the sustainability of our community. At Diyar, we continuously aim to support the national strategy designed to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainability goals and Economic Vision 2030. Through our ongoing sponsorship of this summit, we believe it is our duty to the Kingdom to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of sustainability, especially in the real estate sector. “

On his part, Mr. Waleed Khalaf, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Way Consulting, said: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Diyar Al Muharraq for this prestigious event, which primarily aims to identify the best practices for smart and sustainable cities. This partnership reinforces our efforts in highlighting the Kingdom’s smart city application initiatives and the future of sustainable energy. We look forward to witnessing the ongoing achievements in the smart cities field and the latest sustainability and digital transformation systems and solutions across the real estate sector.”

Diyar Al-Muharraq continues to actively invest in developing sustainable living and contributing to the fulfillment of the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. Diyar has implemented several initiatives by adopting and employing the city’s latest smart solutions such as: providing smart electrical meters, adopting energy-efficient LED lights, and installing several solar trees to generate sustainable power throughout the city.

The Bahrain Smart Cities Summit is the first dedicated event in the Kingdom of Bahrain for smart and sustainable solutions for cities of today and the future. The summit is organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), representing the United Nations Organization’s headquarters in Bahrain, and in partnership with a number of strategic partners and sponsors, including government bodies and private entities.