Diyar Al Muharraq Provides a Commercial Plot in Al Naseem to Jannat Real Estate Investments

Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently signed with Jannat Real Estate Investments giving them ownership of a 21,322 sqm commercial plot area in Al Naseem. In response to Jannat’s plans to build “Matal Al Naseem,” a waterfront complex in the heart of Al Naseem, the complex will include several upscale restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and retail stores.

The signing ceremony took place on the 13th of December 2022, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Sami Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Jannat Real Estate Investment and Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq. In attendance were representatives from both entities, including Mohammed Al Mahmood, Head of Sales, Mohammed Baqi, Executive Property Advisor, and Ameen Murad, Senior Manager of Al Naseem.

Commenting on this occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We look forward to developing Diyar Al Muharraq and Al Naseem with more impressive businesses and development projects. We are confident Jannat Real Estate Investment will excel in establishing a one-of-a-kind project in the heart of Al Naseem, which will provide more entertainment destinations and retail outlets in the City. Our partnership with Jannat is a direct response to their desire to build “Matal Al Naseem,” a waterfront complex overlooking the canal with a number of retail and leisure outlets. This initiative reiterates our commitment to offering our residents an enhanced experience through an integrated, modern lifestyle, in addition to equipping the City with facilities that meet all their basic and recreational needs.”

Situated in the middle north of the Southern Island of Diyar Al Muharraq, Al Naseem has spectacular waterfront views, offering residents an unprecedented lifestyle experience that delivers a sense of belonging through a modern, luxurious lifestyle. With an area of 328,000 sqm, the project features more than 300 residential units with impressive modern designs, adjoining to a 10,000-metre waterfront shopping destination that includes retail outlets, leisure and recreation facilities, and a promenade and marina.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, characterized by its luxurious lifestyle and its preservation of traditional family values of Bahraini community. This comes in addition to its balanced mix of commercial, entertainment, and health facilities that encompasses a modern, self-contained, futuristic model city.