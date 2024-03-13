Diyar Al Muharraq Receives Community Engagement and Inclusion Award

- Advertisement -

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently received the award for “Community Engagement and Inclusion” at the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2024. Organized by the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, the event took place on 5 and 6 March 2024 under the theme “Smart Cities: The AI Frontier” in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa Deputy Prime Minister.

The achievement honors Diyar Al Muharraq’s inclusive initiatives, community engagement, and dedication to adhering to all social responsibility pillars within the community in which it operates. The award also reflects the company’s resilient efforts to instill a sense of belonging and equality among its residents. The accolade celebrates the various projects within the city that implement sustainability standards and practices, utilize resources responsibly, and adopt smart and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life for Diyar Al Muharraq’s residents.

Diyar Al Muharraq is a fully integrated and inclusive city that caters to different segments of the local community and their various living standards, welcoming both citizens and residents. As one of the Kingdom’s greatest tourist attractions, the master plan includes a number of business, investment, hotel, entertainment, and residential projects, as well as educational and health institutes. Diyar Al Muharraq also hosts daily bus tours around the city’s most prominent destinations and landmarks.

Diyar Al Muharraq continues to support a culture of social engagement by equipping its residential projects with parks, pedestrian walkways, courts, and gyms, that aim to build community ties and motivate residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The company is committed to embedding the authentic Bahraini identity across its various projects, in addition to preserving its Arabic and Islamic traditions through the inauguration of mosques and mixed-use halls that contribute to creating a tight-knit community.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are proud to have received the ‘Community Engagement and Inclusion’ Award, which reaffirms our commitment to social responsibility, our efforts to contribute to the achievement of the national visions, and the importance of our role as a private sector institution in driving economic growth and development. Diyar Al Muharraq will continue to launch a diverse range of initiatives and adopt innovative solutions that foster a greater quality of life and sustainability, and promote various aspects of community development.”

Diyar Al Muharraq’s initiatives cover a number of societal needs, including initiatives that reinforce Bahraini identity and Islamic principles, such as recitation competitions, charitable contributions and supporting productive families. The company also develops young talents, through the introduction of training programs like Tumouh, which provides professional training to Bahraini graduates in civil and electrical engineering, architecture, and real estate development, in addition to participating in career fairs and partnering with a number of academic institutes. Diyar Al Muharraq has also launched several competitions that celebrate innovations made by the younger generation. Diyar Al Muharraq contributes to supporting the national housing file and implements local afforestation and sustainability plans, as well as supports people of determination and cancer patients, alongside numerous community initiatives.