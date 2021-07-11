Diyar Al Muharraq Sponsors Bahrain Trust Foundation Educational Centers in Hai Al Noor and Hai Al Sherooq

Listen to this article now

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the signing of a 10-year agreement with Bahrain Trust Foundation to sponsor educational centers in Al Noor Plaza and Al Sherooq Plaza through the waiver of any rental fees, beginning July 2021.

This initiative comes in line with Diyar Al Muharraq’s ongoing commitment to serving the community within its masterplan and the wider Kingdom of Bahrain as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The educational centers will provide a safe and inclusive space where members of the community, of all ages, can have access to a range of educational programs. Some of the training programs that both youth and elderly can benefit from include those in the areas of arts and crafts, science and technology, reading and writing, environmental preservation, citizenship programs, in addition to sports and courses on sustainable development.

Left, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Right, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bahrain Trust Foundation Dr. Fatima Al Balooshi

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bahrain Trust Foundation, Dr. Fatima Al Balooshi, stated, “We are pleased to enter this partnership with Diyar Al Muharraq, with the aim of serving the community. With the support of partners, community nonprofit organizations are able to achieve their goals of providing access to education, further encouraging innovation and creativity within society. Our foundation’s employees are continuously working towards providing a safe and inclusive space for social interaction, education, and the fostering of strong relationships in the community, ultimately creating a sense of belonging. It is with this in mind that we present ‘Space for All’ educational centers. As an organization, we encourage all generations of the community to spend time together and are pleased to say that we have continued on this initiative safely throughout the pandemic. We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners in this community initiative.”

The new educational centers are designed with a holistic learning experience in mind, enabling visitors to play, learn, grow and interact in a safe space. The centers offer a host of programs aimed at improving overall health, including programs on; physical health, mental health, social development, improved self-esteem and self-reliance, increased energy, reduced stress, a sense of social belonging and a balance between work and play.

Diyar Al Muharraq Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, said, “Ensuring a healthy lifestyle and promoting the wellbeing of individuals within our community remains a core pillar on our journey of sustainable development. This initiative comes in line with Diyar Al Muharraq’s vision to provide a fully integrated city where residents have access to high impact programs that ultimately enhances their lifestyle. We look forward to fostering partnerships with NGOs, such as Bahrain Trust Foundation, in an effort to strengthen community ties for a brighter future.”

The Bahrain Trust Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2010 that aims to make a difference in people’s lives locally and globally, with their core mission resting on education, health and economic empowerment as crucial in helping individuals reach their full potential. The Foundation strives to develop practical models to allow their services to reach individuals facing long term crisis, such as illness and war, as well as those living in remote areas with no access to adequate standards of living. Bahrain Trust is a national foundation that ultimately aims to preserve its rich culture and tradition of giving, using Bahraini talent as a vehicle to serve humanity.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle while persevering the core family values in Bahraini society. It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.