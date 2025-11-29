Diyar Al Muharraq Unveils Promising Start at Cityscape Bahrain 2025

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marked a dynamic opening to its participation in the fourth edition of Cityscape Bahrain. The annual event, held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, is taking place from 25th to 29th November 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Diyar Al Muharraq signed a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various participating entities. These agreements underscore the company’s expanding footprint and its commitment to cultivating impactful partnerships that drive real estate development both locally and regionally.

At its pavilion, Diyar Al Muharraq showcased its diverse residential and investment offerings particularly through its North Island developments, Suhail and Al Wasem, and the newly completed Al Naseem project. The company also unveiled exclusive offers that attracted significant visitor interest, underscoring its continued market confidence and exceptional real estate solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said, “Cityscape Bahrain is a key platform that enables us to connect directly with clients while highlighting our vision and the progress of our ongoing projects. This year, we are proud to offer visitors a distinct opportunity to invest in ready-to-move-in villas within the fully-completed Al Naseem project. We are thrilled by the strong turnout we have witnessed on the first day, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the coming days of the exhibition.”

Cityscape Bahrain is recognized as one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate events, convening top-tier developers and experts to explore emerging trends and future opportunities in the sector. With the exhibition running until 29th November, Diyar Al Muharraq invites all visitors to its pavilion and discover the latest residential offerings and investment opportunities.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, renowned for its premium living standards and commitment to preserving core Bahraini family values. The development features a broad spectrum of sophisticated residential solutions complemented by unique housing, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities to present a future-forward model of connected urban lifestyle.