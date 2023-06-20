MWPS welcomes union for Domestic workers

- Advertisement -

Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS) welcomed establishment of the General Union of Domestic Workers in Bahrain.

The entity under the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Union (GFBTU) will provide a more unified voice for domestic workers in Bahrain and is a significant development, said MWPS chairperson Mona Almoayyed.

The society has been dealing with cases of physical abuse and exploitation of housemaids, including non-payment of salaries, since its inception in 2005, she noted in a statement.

“MWPS has always advocated for the rights of domestic workers and welcomes this positive step towards improving their working conditions and protecting their rights,” said Ms Almoayyed.

“The establishment of this official trade union is a significant accomplishment, resulting from the concerted efforts of multiple international organisations and institutions. Bahrain now stands at the forefront of global commitments to promoting and safeguarding human rights principles. It is imperative that these workers are treated with the same respect and consideration as any other labour force in Bahrain, in accordance with the labour law,” she added.