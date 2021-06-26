Dominant Bahrain defeat Kuwait 2-0 to reach FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain National Football team defeated their Kuwaiti counterparts 2-0 in the one-off qualifying match for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, held at the Khalifa International Stadium tonight.









The nationals dominated the first half, which ended goalless.

Bahrain continued its good performance in the second half, and succeeded in scoring twice by Ali Haram in the 74th minute, and Sayed Isa in injury-time.

The national team will play Qatar, Iraq and Oman in Group A in the tournament, which begins on 30 November.









