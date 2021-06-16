Domino’s Pizza Bahrain Appreciates the Frontline Heroes of Al Hilal Healthcare Group

After its successful initiative campaigns in thanking people who got vaccinated and celebrating the International Nurses Day that ran in February and May 2021, Domino’s is back with a great initiative. This time, Domino’s have decided to thank the front-line heroes around Bahrain for their efforts in battling the COVID-19 crisis.

- Advertisement -

As a token of appreciation, Domino’s gave away Crownies to the Al Hilal Hospital staff starting Tuesday, June 15, 2021. In this difficult times, Al Hilal hospital staff have played remarkable role in combating the COVID 19 by not just doing massive testing but also by providing Quarantine facilities with complete medical support in different areas of the kingdom. Till date more than 100,000 people have been tested and around 5,000 people have been recovered from their facilities.

“We are honored to support the front liners who have overcame many challenges amidst the pandemic and have continued to adapt their expertise to boost the community,” said Hussein Nabil Abdalla, Regional Marketing Director at Domino’s . “These heroes are truly the backbone of our community, and we are proud to show our appreciation any way we can.” QUOTE”, said Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO Al Hilal Healthcare Group.

In these extraordinary circumstances, Domino’s top priority will always be the wellbeing of its team members and customers. We are continuously strengthening the safety measures to ensure to deliver safe, freshly prepared food.

For more details on this initiative and further ones, follow Domino’s Pizza Bahrain on its social media account @Dominosbh and Al Hilal @alhilalhospital