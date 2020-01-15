Friday, January 17, 2020
Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.
Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Don’t hurt others’ Self-Esteem by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, on a holiday, one of our stores was more crowded than usual and there was a crowd in front of the billing counter. At the end of the day, when the cashier girl was tallying the total amount against transactions, she found some money missing from the cash box. She was mystified as no one had entered in her cabin and she also had not left her place. She was a sincere, honest worker. Panic gripped her because the missing amount was not paltry but totalled approximately 100k Dirham. She reported the incident to the manager, not knowing how the theft occurred, and left nervously.

The next day she came with her mother and spoke to the manager. She had remembered that a stranger had an argument with her just at the closing hour and this had distracted her attention for some minutes. The manager disbelieved her and made a serious mistake. He alleged that she herself might have stolen the money and was cooking up a story to cover the crime. The girl’s mother requested him not to scapegoat her daughter but he remained adamant. This infuriated the girl as it was a slap to her self-esteem. She dragged our company to the court. Since I was the owner, the court summoned me. I was unaware of the incidence until then. For the first time in my life I stood before the judge. The court directed both parties to settle the matter amicably.

I conducted a thorough inquiry and called all the concerned persons to verify facts. The girl fearlessly pleaded her stand, but our HR Manager did not seem firm on his allegation. He began justifying his words in context of possibility. I immediately sensed his falsity. Meanwhile I found out that similar incidents had occurred in other parts of the city. The theft had been committed by hypnotising the person in charge. The girl was telling the truth. I apologized to her instantly and at the same time reduced the authority of the HR Manager. The girl tearfully thanked me and began bringing a cake and a bouquet every Christmas as a token of her gratitude.

We should never hurt other’s sentiments and self-esteem. Dalai Lama, the great spiritual leader says- Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.

By: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Previous articleAvoid these skin mistakes during Winter
Next article2020 predictions for AI trends by Dr. Jassim Haji

RELATED ARTICLES

Entrepreneurial Journey

Wealth makes many friends, but . . . by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was travelling to Mumbai when I encountered a peculiar incidence. During a conversation with my co-passenger, he casually asked me whether I...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was invited to discuss some business alliance. The client was a wealthy businessman. Our meeting was set in a luxurious hotel. The...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Use the reset button by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I owned a villa in Dubai which I would rent out to temporary visitors. Once, a foreign lady came to reside there with her...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

We rise by helping others by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

One day I was working in my office. Just then my business associate came in to meet me. He was accompanied by an unfamiliar...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Better late than never by: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I got my first award for business excellence in 2003. It was quite surprising and an unexpected development for me. Previously throughout my life...
Read more

MOST READ

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

PR This Week
For the first time since its establishment, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is participating in the 26th edition of South Asia's leading...
Read more
iGA

Muharraq’s ID Card Service Center Now Closed on Saturdays

If you’re living in Muharraq and were looking to visit the ID Card Service Center, heads up: the center is no longer opens on...
Uncategorized

Bahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference

Bahrain FinTech Bay will host “OpenX 2020” an Open Banking conference held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference will...
PR This Week

“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving)...
PR This Week

NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market...
PR This Week

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri inaugurated the Lakes Mosque in Riffa Views. Dr. Al-Hajeri also visited the three...
Wheels and Gears

Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision AVTR, an Avatar-themed concept car with scales

Mercedes-Benz has just pulled the wraps off of a wild new concept car that was inspired by the 2009 movie Avatar called — what...
Beauty

Avoid these skin mistakes during Winter

Dry skin and winter season are quite the duo and there are mistakes that can make our skin worse. Here’s a guide to understand...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Don’t hurt others’ Self-Esteem by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, on a holiday, one of our stores was more crowded than usual and there was a crowd in front of the billing counter....
Sports This Week

Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayyad, has stressed the importance of constant coordination with municipal councils to ensure the progress of...
Tech

Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

Sony Middle East & Africa has upped its flagship MASTER Series in Bahrain with the launch of the new Z9G 8K LED and A9G...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain committed to enhancing health care system

The health care system in Bahrain has accomplished great achievements during the past decade and the government is fully committed to continue to enhance...
Yoga

Pitta Dosha

The doshas are biological energies found throughout the human body and mind. They govern all the physical and mental processes and provide a unique...
PR This Week

BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain. "The Society currently provides assistance to...
Wheels and Gears

Introducing the ALL-New 2020 KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

Bin Hindi Motors, the exclusive distributor of KIA MOTORS in Bahrain recently unveiled the enhanced New 2020 Niro Hybrid in the Kingdom. From every angle,...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Batelco Google Cloud Interconnect Launch

Batelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

AI Ecosystems

2020 predictions for AI trends by Dr. Jassim Haji

Beaty Skin Care tips for the Winter

Avoid these skin mistakes during Winter

Pitta Dosha, Energy of Transformation

Pitta Dosha