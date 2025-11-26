Double Podium for Shaikh Saif bin Hassan Al Khalifa in IAME Series UAE

Shaikh Saif bin Hassan Al Khalifa continued his incredible run of form with a double-podium weekend, backing up his 2nd place finish on Saturday in Round 4 with another superb podium on Sunday in Round 5 of the IAME Series UAE at the Sharjah Karting Track for Xcel Motorsport.

The young Bahraini karting phenomenon delivered another outstanding performance, charging to 2nd place in a thrilling 14-lap final as the sun set over the Sharjah kart track. The field was packed with top international talent, and the fast, technical Sharjah circuit produced some of the fiercest racing of the season.

Despite the intensity, Shaikh Saif rose to the challenge, showcasing exceptional pace, maturity, and race craft. His consistency throughout the season now sees him firmly holding 2nd place in the IAME championship standings as the season reaches its midway point.

Following his podium, Shaikh Saif shared “I dedicate this podium to my team Xcel Motorsport for supporting me and helping me grow as a driver and achieve my goals. The coaching team have been amazing, and we are planning some winter testing in the UK. I’m looking forward to driving in the rain!”

With momentum firmly on his side, Shaikh Saif continues to shine as one of the region’s fastest-rising young talents.