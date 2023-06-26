Dr Jameela AL Salman – a journey of achievements

- Advertisement -

The life story of this Bahraini doctor, who has been actively involved in her community for almost three decades and who is always willing to go above and beyond for her patients, is more than motivational.

In an interview with Bahrain This Week, Dr Al Salman shared her thoughts and views on success as someone who has peppered her professional graph with honourable accomplishments.

“I consider it an honour, to give back to my people and serve them,” said Dr Al Salman.

“All that I learned through and from medicine, I am using to give back to society.”

Dr Al Salman, whose academic success attests to her dedication to excellence, values the importance of perseverance. The outstanding doctor who was elected to the Bahrain Shura Council accepted the new obligations that came with the job.

“From a female physician to the honour of being appointed as a Shura Council member, it has been a journey of milestones – each phase of my life journey is a milestone, and each of those came with an added responsibility,” she said.

“These responsibilities have always helped me contribute the best way I can, to the country and its people, and I am humbled at the god-gifted opportunities given to me to serve my country. I am equally thankful to the royal leadership for all the encouragement that I received, which was a true motivation that led me to all that I have achieved in life.”

Dr Al Salman, a medical graduate from Arabian Gulf University (AGU), joined Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) in 1996. She completed residency and fellowship programmes in internal medicine, geriatric medicine, and infectious diseases at Eason, Hahnemann University, Temple University, and Yale University. Her expertise is recognised internationally and is triple board-certified by the American Board.

The doctor who started her career with the SMC as an intern has seen the advancement of Bahrain’s healthcare sector, which she endorsed as a sign of the country’s visionary leadership.



“Bahrain is a shining example of healthcare excellence,” she said. “Step by step, the kingdom has come a long way, gifting the people with the best possible healthcare facilities and expertise, and I am more than proud to be associated with this system, which has patient safety as its prime focus. A testament to this merit is the country’s being credited internationally, especially during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged the kingdom’s early response strategy to combat Covid-19 as a case study.”

Dr Al Salman, a prominent figure in Bahrain during the pandemic, is a senior member of the National Taskforce to Combat Covid-19 and a veteran in HIV treatment and infection control. Her contributions have been recognised internationally through honours and awards.

She is a member of professional societies like the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Bahrain Medical Society, and the Saudi Society of Infectious Disease and Infection Control. Her outstanding clinical services and achievements in the antibiotic stewardship programme earned her the Medal of Competency in 2016 from His Majesty the King. Additionally, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain awarded her the “Best Governmental Practices” award in the same year. “Success is not a destination; it is a journey,” she reflected. “It requires constant effort, perseverance, and a willingness to learn and grow. Success does notcome overnight, and there are no shortcuts to achieving it. The new generation needs to understand that success is not something that can be achieved through luck or chance. It is the result of hard work, commitment, and dedication. They need to be willing to put in the effort, make sacrifices, and stay focused on their goals.”



She was honoured with the Excellence for Arab Women in Medicine Award by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in 2021. She was rankedin the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide by the Stanford Scientist Ranking. She also received the ACHS International Medal 2021 for her outstanding contributions to improving healthcare service quality and safety.

Dr Al Salman who is married to haematology and oncology consultant physician Dr Shaker Alsadadi, believes in integrity, transparency, empathy, service, leadership, and social responsibility.

“In everything I get involved with, I stress upholding ethical standards, remaining empathetic towards the people, prioritising public service over personal gains, providing a leadership example in every space I am in, and fulfilling social responsibilities. These values are crucial for me while serving my country, and I hope they inspire others to follow and achieve.”