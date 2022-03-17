DRAGON CITY BAHRAIN HOSTS PRODUCTIVE FAMILIES EXHIBITION

Listen to this article now

Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, will host a special exhibition for productive local families this month, granting them the opportunity to display and sell their homemade products to Dragon City Bahrain’s wide base of shoppers.

- Advertisement -

Starting on March 17, 2022, and continuing to April 1, 2022, the initiative is organised in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), and it reflects Dragon City Bahrain’s keenness to support the local community. The exhibition will open daily from 4pm to 10pm, where productive families who are registered with RHF and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development will be provided with a platform to display their products.

In addition to serving the noble purpose of encouraging local productive families and boosting their businesses, the exhibition will provide shoppers with the chance of buying from a unique range of homemade products that include handmade accessories, jewelleries, clothes, toys, educational tools, homemade spices, pickles and sweets, local dishes, perfumes, antiques and much more.

On the occasion of the upcoming advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the productive families exhibition offers a wide range of various Ramadan products and commodities that meet the Ramadan needs of citizens, residents and visitors, including ready-made foods, food commodities, beverage products, food service and hospitality equipment and more, at competitive prices that are accessible to everyone.

Make sure you don’t miss the fun, buy the local products you need ahead of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, enjoy a memorable Ramadan shopping experience and have a glimpse into the authenticity of Bahraini families’ products only at the productive families exhibition at Dragon City Bahrain.

Dragon City Bahrain is a first of its kind project in the Kingdom of Bahrain and it includes Dragon Mall, Dragon Apartments, the Thai Mart, Dragon Plaza and an allocated area for warehouses. It is home to more than 794 commercial units, effectively making it the largest wholesale and retail trading centre in the Kingdom. Dragon City Bahrain seeks to serve all citizens and residents of the Kingdom, and visitors from neighbouring countries, providing them with endless choices of high-quality products.