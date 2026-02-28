Dragon City Bahrain Launches Its New Promotional Campaign “Make It Yours”

Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its new promotional campaign titled “Make It Yours”, running from February 18 to May 23, 2026. The campaign offers valued customers the chance to win a Toyota Prado 2026, in addition to a range of shopping vouchers with a total value of BD 1,500.

The campaign gives shoppers the opportunity to enter an electronic draw for the grand prize, which is the “Toyota Prado 2026” for the first winner, along with several additional prizes. The second winner will receive shopping vouchers worth BD 500, the third winner will receive vouchers worth BD 300, and the fourth winner will receive vouchers worth BD 200. In addition, five more winners will each receive shopping vouchers worth BD 100.

As part of this distinctive campaign, customers and shoppers will receive one electronic raffle entry for every BD 20 spent in a single or multiple purchases during the promotional period, increasing their chances of winning one of the campaign prizes.

All customers and shoppers can participate in the draw by presenting purchase receipts worth BD 20 or more at the dedicated campaign kiosk inside Dragon City Bahrain to obtain their electronic raffle entry. The draw will be conducted electronically on May 24, 2026, under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The “Make It Yours” campaign comes as part of Dragon City Bahrain’s ongoing approach of launching regular promotional initiatives aimed at rewarding its valued customers and offering them a rewarding and profitable shopping experience, further strengthening its position as the largest wholesale and retail shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dragon City Bahrain invites everyone to participate and benefit from the exciting opportunities available through its new campaign “Make It Yours”. Don’t miss the chance to make your shopping experience both exceptional and rewarding at Dragon City Bahrain.

Since its opening in 2015, Dragon City Bahrain has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading family shopping destinations, attracting more than 70 million visitors thanks to its wide variety of outlets and products, including fashion, electronics, homeware, building materials, and furniture, in addition to seasonal stores catering to various occasions. As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Dragon City continues to offer a comprehensive shopping experience that reflects the spirit of the season, enabling visitors to prepare for Ramadan in all its details at one destination.