DRAGON CITY BAHRAIN RECEIVES MUHARRAQ PARENTS CARE HOME MEMBERS

Stemming from its unwavering commitment to play an active role in the Bahraini society, Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, has received affiliates of Muharraq Parents Care Home twice during the month of August.
The initiative was coordinated with the Care Home to organise two visits for male and female members of the institution, where they were shown around the different parts of Dragon City Bahrain and spent pleasurable times shopping and touring the mall in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
Additionally, the visitors received mementos from Dragon City Bahrain as a token of appreciation for their great contribution in the past decades to the development of the Kingdom and their efforts to build the prosperous reality we are witnessing today in Bahrain.
It is noteworthy that Dragon City Bahrain regularly organises similar social initiatives as part of its social responsibilities. This includes hosting a bazar within the mall for traditional products made by members of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, organising an exhibition for productive families, donating to different charities and much more.
