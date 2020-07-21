Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Drive-in BH

“Drive-in BH” Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema.

From 22nd July, 2020 movie fans in Bahrain will be able to watch a selection of the best films from the comfort of their own car on a massive screen. Mukta A2 Cinemas and well known event management group PICO are gear up to launch a 100 car park drive-in cinema at the iconic Bahrain Bay.

Moviegoers will be able to enjoy films spanning a multitude of genre in the comfort of their own car seat alongside food, beverages and entertainment all while maintaining social distancing. For a safe and contactless experience, tickets will be sold online via the ticketing partner Wanasatime on wanasatime.com.

Tickets will be sold per car with a maximum of 4 people and will include a generous food and beverage package. Added gourmet options such as hotdogs, burgers, nachos and french fries will also be available.

Patrons will enjoy the movie’s soundtrack through the comfort of their own car by tuning in to their car stereos. There’s more, along with a series of film nights, there will be pre show event before the movie, such as live music events, special performances, stand-up comics etc. on the weekend nights.

Commenting on the development Mr. Akshay Bajaj, COO, Mukta A2 Cinemas ME, “Drive-in BH is much more than a nostalgic idea or retro way to see movies, it is also one of the safest ways for communities to gather. People are looking for quality experiences and drive-in cinemas are the perfect destination. We feel a sense of responsibility that we’ve got to do it really well and safely so people build the confidence to go back to cinemas.

We are thrilled to partner with PICO group to create this shared and unique cinematic experience and to bring people together.”

Speaking of this special announcement, Mr. Rahul Puri, Managing Director Mukta Arts Ltd., said “It is a real feather in our cap that Mukta A2 Cinemas has launched the first Drive-In theatre in Bahrain. During a really challenging time for the Exhibition space globally, this kind of innovation and quick thinking to shift infrastructure and business models can be the difference. Congratulations to the whole team and I am sure it will be a giant success!”

So, start your engines and park up at the Drive-in BH.

Previous articleThe Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed...
Read more
PR This Week

ILA Donates 900 Face Masks

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) donates over 900 face masks to ICRF to be distributed to expatriate workers.  ILA's Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented Bahrain at the 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting, which was held...
Read more
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
Read more
PR This Week

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the...
Read more
PR This Week

ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain maintains 2nd place among Arab countries in UN e-Government Development Index 2020

Inside Bahrain
The Kingdom of Bahrain maintained its second place ranking among Arab countries in the eGovernment Development Index 2020 ranking it among the very high...
Read more
PR This Week

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting

HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa deputized Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, a youth from the state of Andhra Pradesh in India had joined our company as a helper. To impress fellow workers in some...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Be an Optimist and an Opportunist by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I consider myself fortunate as I always got valuable advice from senior traders. I still remember the day when I earned the first profit...
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
PR This Week

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed...
All Eyes on You

HM King visits BDF General Command

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, paid a visit to the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF). HM...
Tech

Audeze’s latest gaming headset is made with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind

Audeze has a new gaming headset called the Penrose which will be released in September. Audeze is making two different versions. The first has blue...
PR This Week

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the...
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
PR This Week

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches interactive e-services

Labour and Social Development Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has stressed that the Labour Ministry has enhanced its infrastructure for e-services, as part...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor attends disinfection campaign

A campaign was launched in Isa town to disinfect public facilities. Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa attended the operation...
Management Principles

The Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

The pandemic is providing a clearer picture of the future of entertainment consumption in Bahrain and all over the world, and it substantiates the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Future of Entertainment in Bahrain

The Future of Entertainment Consumption in Bahrain by Dr. Jassim Haji

Half Knowledge is Dangerous

Half Knowledge is Dangerous by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

(21-7-2020) iGA GCC eGovernment Comittee

Minister of Interior Deputizes iGA CE to Participate in the 6th...

Range Rover Sport 300

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover...