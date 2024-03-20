Drive your Dream

- Advertisement -

This Ramadan drive home a Mercedes Benz

Experience Ramadan in elegance with Mercedes Benz’s exclusive offer on new vehicles. Enjoy remarkable savings of up to 10 percent across the entire Mercedes-Benz lineup, including the innovative EQ Range and dynamic AMG Range. This Ramadan, Mercedes-Benz invites you to elevate your driving experience with luxury and performance that surpass expectations.

The Mercedes Benz EQ Range represents the future of mobility, featuring cutting-edge electric vehicles that seamlessly blend sustainability with state-of-the-art technology. From the compact EQA to the opulent EQS, each model offers an unparalleled driving experience while reducing environmental impact. Embrace innovation this Ramadan and embark on a new era of driving with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Range.

For those craving adrenaline-fueled excitement, the Mercedes-AMG Range delivers uncompromising performance and exhilarating driving dynamics. From the iconic AMG GT to the versatile AMG GLE Coupe, each model is meticulously crafted to provide heart-racing thrills on every journey. Experience the power of precision engineering and unleash your inner driving enthusiast this Ramadan with the Mercedes-AMG Range.

Whether you’re captivated by the electrifying performance of the EQ Range or the adrenaline-charged excitement of the AMG Range, Mercedes-Benz offers a vehicle to suit your lifestyle and preferences. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Ramadan offer to drive home your dream Mercedes-Benz at an unbeatable price. Embrace luxury, performance, and innovation with Mercedes-Benz.

During the holy month, Mercedes-Benz After Sales is also spreading joy with a special offer for customers. When you spend BD100 or more at Al Haddad Motors Service Centre, you’ll receive a generous BD25 gift voucher. This voucher can be redeemed for a diverse selection of official merchandise and collection items, including bags, shirts, caps, watches, and more.

At Mercedes Benz, they understand that exceptional service extends beyond vehicle maintenance. That’s why they’re delighted to offer this exclusive Ramadan promotion, allowing you to enhance your ownership experience with premium merchandise that reflects the sophistication and elegance of the Mercedes-Benz brand.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a stylish accessory or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, their curated collection ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, each item is crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that defines Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer to add a touch of luxury to your celebrations. Visit Al Haddad Motors Service Centre today and discover the rewards of Mercedes-Benz After Sales. Hurry, as this offer is only available until the end of Ramadan.

For more information, visit www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/bahrain/en or call the Tubli Showroom on 17785454