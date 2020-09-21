Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh and eTraffic app on bahrain.bh/apps have now added even more traffic services. Available through these simple and user-friendly platforms, these include essential services such as driver’s license and vehicle certificates, greatly reducing the need to visit government service centers.

Launched by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the new services allow users to complete a number of traffic related transactions quickly and securely while maintaining social distancing. Users can now issue and view certificates for driver’s licenses and vehicles, and also verify their validity online.

Beneficiaries must log in using the eKey to benefit from the service. Individuals with expired licenses must renew them before proceeding to have the certificates issued either via Bahrain.bh or via the eTraffic app available via Bahrain.bh/apps. All issued traffic certificates will be valid for one month from the date of issuance.

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh