Thursday, September 24, 2020
Driver License and Vehicle registration

Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh and eTraffic app on bahrain.bh/apps have now added even more traffic services. Available through these simple and user-friendly platforms, these include essential services such as driver’s license and vehicle certificates, greatly reducing the need to visit government service centers.

Launched by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the new services allow users to complete a number of traffic related transactions quickly and securely while maintaining social distancing. Users can now issue and view certificates for driver’s licenses and vehicles, and also verify their validity online.

Beneficiaries must log in using the eKey to benefit from the service. Individuals with expired licenses must renew them before proceeding to have the certificates issued either via Bahrain.bh or via the eTraffic app available via Bahrain.bh/apps. All issued traffic certificates will be valid for one month from the date of issuance.

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh

Previous articleBD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza
Next articleBRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

Manage Your eVisa Requests Quickly and Easily on Bahrain.bh

Obtaining or renewing visas in the Kingdom of Bahrain is a relatively simple procedure. All you need to do is ensure that your documents...
Read more
iGA

Settle Customs Fees and Taxes Quickly and Easily Via Bahrain.bh!

Customs clearance is a crucial function that streamlines the import of goods into the Kingdom. This process is now even faster and more convenient...
Read more
iGA

Good Conduct Certificates Now Issued via Bahrain.bh

Whether you need to secure an entry permit or further your education or professional career, there are numerous reasons why you may need to...
Read more
iGA

8 New Services by Ministry of Interior via Bahrain.bh

As part of the  precautionary measures against coronavirus  and digital transformation strategy the Ministry of Interior announces 8 new online services launched in cooperation...
Read more
iGA

VAT bill payment for businesses easily via Bahrain.bh!

Businesses that need to settle their VAT can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority...
Read more
iGA

Before buying a used car, Check its history via Bahrain.bh

Buying a used car can sometimes be an overwhelming experience especially when you will spend your money not being sure of the car issues...
Read more

MOST READ

Towards Creating Career Opportunities: Interview with Pakiza Abdulrahman

Spotlight
Bahrain Economic Development Board is an investment promotion agency chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Inside Bahrain

Loan payment deference to help citizens, SMEs

The banks’ response to defer loan payments until the end of the year is a continuation of the initiatives in the financial and economic...
Sports This Week

The aftermath of a historic night for BRAVE CF and Arab MMA

BRAVE Combat Federation’s vision of globalizing the sport started within the Arab world, which was often overseen by many other organizations, and to provide...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
iGA

Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh...
Inside Bahrain

Adherence to precautionary measures national responsibility

President of the Supreme Council of Health and Chairman of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Inside Bahrain

GLOMAT – The First Thai-Bahrain Hybrid Virtual Business Meeting

The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Thailand, Institution of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Thailand and...
PR This Week

Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign Includes AATL Certificates to Ensure Users the Highest Level of Electronic Signature Process

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global software as a service (SaaS) company, has announced that its e-signature service DottedSign now includes a digital identity...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Education Minister Virtual Meeting

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an...

Volunteers

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

Batelco Global Zone

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages