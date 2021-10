Listen to this article now

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Birthday of Our 2nd Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian Ladies Association (ILA), contributed towards providing dry ration to the needy workers on 1st October 2021.

In total 50 boxes of dry ration were distributed to the needy workers of TEMCO Camp in Muharraq.

A big thanks to Megamart for providing us with these boxes and sponsoring the event.