Dubai Sports Council Backs ‘Mina Cup’: 15 Top International Teams to Battle It Out on March 31

After the huge success of the inaugural tournament, the Mina Cup is back for its 2nd International Event. The tournament will begin with an opening ceremony for over 600 players, coaches, staff, and partners at the JA Beach Hotel, Palmito Garden.

The tournament then takes place over 6 days from march,31 to 5th April April at the JA Sports Centre & Shooting Club and is free entrance for all spectators daily from 3.30 pm with activities for the family.

32 teams across 4 age groups from U12-U18 will battle it up to become the Mina Cup champions and entrants cover 4 continents and consist of Premiership Clubs Crystal Palace & Southampton FC as well as the likes of New York Red Bulls, Yokohama FC & Mumbai City FC alongside the academies of Robbie Fowler & Lukas Poldolski’s club in Poland.

These clubs will face the very best private football academies of the UAE that have qualified for the national tournament in October 2022 consisting of the likes of Miguel Salgado’s Fursan Hispania, Man City Soccer schools, Barca Academy, and Go Pro Sports.

Ahmed Salem the director of the sports development department in DSC said: “The Dubai Sports Council is pleased to provide full support for this great event and to cooperate with Cbf Performance through this tournament, which is a model of the successful relationship that we seek to strengthen with the private sector with the aim of spreading sports and physical activity and attracting and developing sports talents.” In partnership with the private sector, in order to achieve the strategic goals set by the Dubai Sports Council to develop sports talents.

Ahmed Salem added: “This tournament brings together more than 600 players, in addition to coaches and administrators, who come to Dubai from various countries and continents of the world, which contributes to supporting sports tourism. Also, these players represent 32 teams from 4 age groups from 12 to 18 years old from 4 continents.” different, including 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, the Far East and North America competing against 17 teams from private academies in the country, so it gives a great opportunity for young players to compete in real competitions with various teams from different football schools and contact with new skill talents, which contributes to raising the level Playing with them, and we affirm the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to provide support and provide all means of success for this event.

The founder of Mina Cup, Chris Brown said, “We are delighted to build on the success of last year and bring some of the best academy teams from across the world to compete against the very best of the UAE. We have 15 teams spanning Europe, Africa, India, the Far East & US to compete against the 17 UAE private academies. Our hope is to provide these young players and staff an experience they will never forget both on and off the pitch as well as continue to develop youth football here in the Middle East.

The title sponsor for the Mina Cup is JA Resorts & Hotels, and other official partners include Umbro, Lacnor & Oasis Water, Playermaker and Pixellot and in association with Dubai Sports Council. The organizers have also partnered with UK-based digital streaming platform, Recast, to enable families and followers to watch the matches live on their digital devices.

Former Man United & England Legend Teddy Sheringham who is the Mina Cup Ambassador returning for a second year said “I am delighted to be back for the 2nd year supporting the Mina Cup. The organisation, accommodation and facilities are of the very highest level and it’s an amazing spectacle for these young players to be involved in, which will certainly help prepare them for a potential career in professional football”