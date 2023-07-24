The Dubai Sports Council organizes several sports programs for senior citizens

- Advertisement -

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) continues its remarkable efforts & fruitful events which supports elderly citizens and provides them with opportunities to exercise sport and to be acquainted with the best practices regarding intact nutrition, first aids & ways of dealing with stresses, besides other important information aiming to help them to practice sports as daily activity, meet with their counterparts and spend entertaining & useful times at the various sports facilities in Dubai.

DSC, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, has organized various sports program for elderly citizens at “Dubai Sports World”, as part of the 3rd edition of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”, which is launched by DSC at more than 94 different locations in Dubai, and it includes 140 events in 30 various sports games. The Initiative encourages all classes in society to exercise sport & physical activity during summertime.

The elderly citizens program was launched with participation of several leaders from Thukher Social Club, and it comprises sports & entertaining activities, lectures & workshops, scheduled every Wednesday morning.

DSC’s delegation followed the various activities of the program and presented awareness session & practical lecture on first aids for injuries occurred to athletes in this age during the practice of sport. Participating elderly locals were acquainted with the sports event programs, which are organized by DSC throughout the year, exceeding 450 events, and they were motivated to participate in various sports events.

The attendees participated in a football match, took place at the pitches of Dubai Sports World, the activities of which will continue up to the end of Sept., and it comprises 40 pitches within an area of 300 thousand square/meters; classified as follows: 17 courts for badminton, 6 pitches for football, 3 pitches for basketball, one court for cricket, two courts for padel, 8 courts for table tennis, 2 courts for tennis, 2 pitches for volleyball & fitness center.

DSC, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, works to organize a distinctive sports program for elderly citizens next Sept. “Our Sports Summer Initiative” comprises several events & activities, to be organized in collaboration between DSC & various public & private sectors, confirming the importance of the integration of roles among the different entities, aiming to serve the sports community and boost sports variety in order to provide opportunities for sports fans & all society members to take part in various sports competitions taking place in the different locations of the Emirate, and to enable all locals & expatriates to exercise their favorite sports, participate in fair competitions & cement mutual relations with counterparts of multi-nationalities.

“Our Sports Summer Initiative” comprises several sports events, which vary between beach, snow, aquatic & women sports, besides several sports activities in malls, including basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, padel, cricket, skiing, snow hiking, fitness challenge, running, cycling, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, yoga, esports, aquathlon, karting, powerlifting, boxing, wrestling, bodybuilding, jujitsu, in addition to many other sports.