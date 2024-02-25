Dynamic Forum to Explore Future of Creative Industries in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

In a groundbreaking initiative, Bahrain is set to host its inaugural dynamic forum aimed at envisioning the future trajectory of creative industries within the region. Expressions Media has unveiled plans for the upcoming “Go Orange Creative Forum 2024,” marking a significant milestone in the promotion of local talents and the advancement of the Orange Economy concept. The event, scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 29, 2024, will be held across various art spaces throughout the Kingdom.

Under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of The National Council of Arts, the forum is poised to be a unique regional platform dedicated to deliberating the evolution of creative industries in Bahrain. At its core, the forum will delve into the principles of Orange Economies, emphasizing the sustainability of art, culture, and the transformative potential of creative entrepreneurship.

This pioneering event underscores the convergence of culture, art, and creativity as catalysts for economic growth, particularly in developing countries. It aims to propel diverse sectors such as arts, design, media, and entertainment into a new era of economic significance, resonating with global trends in creative economies.

With an array of strategic partnerships in place, the forum has garnered support from leading entities invested in the promotion of art and culture in Bahrain. Notable collaborators include the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Tamkeen, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Bahrain Trust Foundation, and various artistic spaces and communities.

- Advertisement -

The Go Orange Creative Forum 2024 promises to be a pivotal event, poised to elevate Bahraini talents onto the global stage while fostering innovation and sustainability within the creative landscape.