Eagle Hills Diyar Welcomes Reel Cinemas to Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Eagle Hills and UAE-based Emaar Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring Reel Cinemas, the company’s iconic cinema brand, to Bahrain. Reel Cinemas will be the authorized cinema provider for the upcoming development Marassi Galleria, a beachfront, world-class mega mall in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

The first Reel Cinemas in Bahrain will feature 10 cinema screens equipped with the most advanced cinema technology, Dolby acoustics’ immersive sound, and adjustable, luxurious seating. Cinema fans in Bahrain will also enjoy a specially crafted F&B menu along with Reel Cinemas’ much-loved Dine-In cinema concept, which will also debut.

Ms. Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills said, “Signing with Reel Cinemas is part of our strategy to develop and revitalize cities and communities, in line with innovative lifestyle solutions that meet the demands of modern living. Aligning with notable entities such as Emaar Entertainment further cements the mall’s reputation as one of the Kingdom’s highly anticipated destinations.”

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar said, “We are delighted to be signing this agreement with Reel Cinemas, Emaar Entertainment’s leading cinema brand within the region, and we are proud to be the first in the Kingdom to host the UAE-based giant. We aim to provide the visitors of Marassi Galleria with the highest calibre of entertainment offerings and bring a wealth of options to our residents’ doorsteps as we set new shopping, leisure and entertainment standards across the region.”

Mr. Eng Gim Hwee, General Manager of Eagle Hills Diyar added, “We look forward to providing the residents of Marassi Al Bahrain with the best entertainment and leisure offerings to enhance their living experience. We strive to create a positive impact on our local communities as we support their economic growth and drive collaborations amongst organisations within the region.”

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Emaar Properties PJSC, said, “After witnessing the success of our cinemas across the UAE, Emaar is excited to bring the iconic Reel Cinemas experience to the Bahraini market. With this latest addition to Emaar Entertainment’s diverse portfolio of offerings across the region, Reel Cinemas will provide a unique movie-going experience to suit all needs, in line with our commitment to developing popular attractions across the MENA region and we are confident that it will become a popular destination for residents and tourists alike.”

The much-awaited Marassi Galleria Mall is expected to be completed by H2 2022, comprises of 200,000 sqm of gross floor area, and is set to become the centrepiece of the Marassi Al Bahrain development, with retail outlets distributed across 3 levels. Marassi Galleria will be home to a 2,400 sqm Aquarium, also managed by Emaar Entertainment, and several other attractions for visitors of all ages to enjoy unparalleled Leisure & Entertainment experiences.

Bahrain audiences can look forward to enjoying unparalleled movie-going fun when Reel Cinemas arrives with its first venue in Marassi Galleria, due to open in 2022 – a world-class cinema experience developed and managed by Emaar Entertainment.