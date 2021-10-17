Eagle Hills Diyar Welcomes Trafalgar Luxury Group Brands Aigner, Furla and Marli to Marassi Galleria

Listen to this article now

Eagle Hills Diyar, the developer behind the iconic urban project Marassi Al Bahrain, announced that Trafalgar Luxury Group-owned brands Aigner, Furla and Marli have been added to the highly anticipated Marassi Galleria mall portfolio of retailers. This signing with Trafalgar Luxury Group is a first step towards integrating world-renowned brands into the Mall, and the introduction of new region-specific concept store, Marli.

Trafalgar Luxury Group has its presences across the Middle East regions and has partnered with several luxury brands especially within categories like Watches & Jewellery, Fashion & Leather Goods, as well as Apple Premium Reseller stores (Gait). With the ambition and commitment to expand in the region, Trafalgar Luxury Group is extremely pleased to lift off Marli in Bahrain alongside the launch of the luxury destination, Marassi Galleria.

Strategically situated within Marassi Al Bahrain, Marassi Galleria is a 200,000 sqm shopping mall set to house some of the world’s top retailers, setting a new benchmark in retail experience in both Bahrain and the region. The addition of Trafalgar Luxury Group’s three primary brands will serve to fortify the Mall’s position as a premiere mid to high-end lifestyle shopping centre with retail areas extending to the beach, while merging with the leisure and recreational activities located on the beachfront.

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar said, “We are pleased to be signing the agreement with Trafalgar Luxury Group to bring not one, but three prestigious brands to Marassi Galleria. This step aligns with our mission and vision to become a global provider of quality retail and leisure offerings, contributing towards the enhancement of the Kingdom’s overall retail sector. We aim to provide shoppers at Marassi Galleria with the highest calibre of retail outlets and introduce new concepts, providing a wealth of options to our visitors as we set new shopping, leisure and entertainment standards across the region.”

The much-awaited Marassi Galleria Mall is expected to be completed by H2 2022, and will also be home to a 2,400 sqm Aquarium and a Trampoline Park, and a number of other attractions for visitors of all ages to enjoy an unparalleled Leisure & Entertainment experience, which includes the recently announced agreement to welcome Reel Cinemas as the authorized cinema provider of the Mall.

The Mall will also feature the Wedding District, the first of its kind in the region, where visitors can find wedding planners, florists, beauty salons & spas, perfumes & cosmetics, and high-end home furnishings, alongside the Luxury Courtyard which will provide a high-end shopping and dining experience complete with premium facilities like dedicated valet parking and a drop off zone.

Marassi Galleria is also set to include five themed interconnected lifestyle urban districts, tailored to suit all needs. The High-street will integrate lifestyle shopping and F&B concepts with street performance and other bespoke activities, while the Family Plaza will feature Leisure & Entertainment zones for kids of all ages to enjoy in a safe environment, surrounded by stylish cafes. The Waterfront Dining Promenade, stretching between Address Beach Resort Bahrain and the Vida Beach Resort Marassi al Bahrain, will also provide visitors with a number of enjoyable culinary options. Customers and investors interested in any of Marassi Al Bahrain’s projects are invited to contact the Call Centre on +973 7789 0020, register their interest on www.marassialbahrain.com, or visit the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Centre Saturday to Thursday from 8:30am to 6:00pm.