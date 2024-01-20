Easily register for blood donation and request athlete’s fitness certificates via the ‘Sehati’ app!

- Advertisement -

Designed to enhance the overall health experience of citizens and residents in the Kingdom, the ‘Sehati’ app offers a centralized hub for a range of user-friendly eServices. The process has become even simpler with the addition of two new eServices, making the app even more convenient and accessible.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and government hospitals, the new Blood Donation eService allows citizens and residents to easily donate blood or register with the blood donation bank. One of the projects that participated in the Government innovation Competition (FIKRA), its features include requesting blood donations, viewing donor profiles, and receiving notifications. The Athletes’ Fitness Certificate eService allows athletes and sports enthusiasts to view and download certified and stamped medical examination certificates, ensuring their readiness for sports activities.

In addition to the two new services, Blood Donation and Athlete Fitness Certificates, the app offers a range of eServices to save the public time and effort. These include “Find a Doctor” in the specialization they are looking for, “Ask a Doctor”, a list of medicines, appointment bookings with health centers and the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) pharmacy for delivery the Medical Prescription to home , and the ability to view SMC and King Hamad University Hospital appointments.

The app also provides information about pharmacies and health products in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a record of medical results, including blood tests and X-rays from SMC and King Hamad University Hospital, and a service to request or replace birth certificates.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Sehati’ app can be downloaded via the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps for iOS and Android.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.