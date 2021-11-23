Ebrahim K. Kanoo Concludes University Summer Internship Program

Listen to this article now

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, the diversified business conglomerate, has announced the completion of its ‘University Summer Internship Program’ which hosted students from different universities and majors.

The Program comes as part of Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo’s Corporate Social Responsibly activities and its robust portfolio of educational outreach programs, where students get the chance to have on-the-job training within the company’s various departments.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo invests heavily in giving students the opportunity to experience a real-world working environment. The University Summer Internship Program complements the company’s other educational and training programs so they can give as many people as possible the chance to work with some of the best talents in the country.