Ebrahim K. Kanoo launches all-new Toyota Camry in Bahrain

Toyota Bahrain, a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), launched the 2025 Toyota Camry in a ceremony held at the Toyota Showroom in Sitra. In attendance were members of the EKK Board of Directors and top management.

Debuting in 1982, the Camry evolved over nine generations. Its reliable performance, attractive design, and high quality helped it garner a global reputation and secure a strong presence in the mid-size sedan market. The new model, with its advanced technology, modern styling, and an all-new Toyota Hybrid System, introduces a new level of refinement for the brand, further cementing the Camry’s reputation as a class-leading vehicle.

The next-generation Camry delivers not only Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR), one of Toyota’s greatest strengths, but also styling and equipment tailored to the needs of the Kingdom. The new Camry aims to be a must-have for customers by building on the excellence of the current model.

The new Camry ‎comes with a choice of two powertrain options: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine that produces 201 hp and 240 nm of torque paired with an eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission, and an electrified hybrid powertrain combining a petrol engine with two electric motors for a combined power of 227 hp. It is also paired with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) for a heightened driving experience.

The new Camry HEV features the latest fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5), an evolutionary upgrade that allows the vehicle to operate entirely on electrical power with zero fuel consumption and carbon emissions or use a petrol engine combined with two high-performance electric motors. This system enhances powertrain output, acceleration, and driving response while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency of 27.7 km/L. Equipped with lithium-ion batteries that provide increased output in a smaller, lighter package, the Camry automatically recharges through the petrol engine or during braking, eliminating the need for external charging. This results in significantly fewer petrol station visits while delivering a driving experience comparable to conventional vehicles. Drivers can also customize their Camry’s drive feel to suit their specific tastes with standard selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes, along with an additional EV mode for HEV drivers.

The front of the vehicle showcases a lowered Hammer Head design, accentuated by a broad lower grille that gives the Camry a wide and solid presence with an aggressive stance. Signature Bi-LED and multi-eye LED headlamps not only enhance its stylish look but also improve night-time visibility. The side profile has been refined with a streamlined Daylight Opening (DLO) and a lower front portion, adding to its sleekness, while the rear design continues the Hammer Head theme with integrated tail lamps and a sculpted bumper, resulting in a clean, high-quality appearance.

Combining comfort and convenience with a layer of luxury, the interior showcases high-quality materials, cohesive metal finishes, and a harmonious layout of seats, instrument panel, and doors. Upholstery options include smooth leather and fabric in various colors to match the vehicle’s exterior. The dashboard’s horizontal lines extend into the doors, providing a sense of enclosure and comfort, while the multimedia screen is seamlessly integrated to balance style and functionality.

The 2025 Camry’s distinctive interior design is complemented by a range of advanced features to enhance every passenger’s on-road experience. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, a 12.3-inch color full-graphic meter or 7-inch color display meter, a wireless charging system for smartphones, a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear AC vents, a six-speaker sound system, a panoramic roof, and multi-adjustable power and ventilated front seats.

The new model comes equipped with a bevy of safety features. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind, thanks to the Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an expanded detection range for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, together with new features such as Intersection collision avoidance support for crossing vehicles, Emergency Steering Assist, and Acceleration Suppression at Low Speed, and many others.

Customers have a choice of seven distinctive exterior colors, including Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Precious Metal, and Attitude Black Mica Additionally, two all-new colors, Precious Bronze and Dark Blue Mica, have been introduced. The interior offers a range of four complementary color schemes: Fromage, Black, Yellow Brown, and Neutral Beige. Customers can further personalize their Camry with a choice of three-wheel designs: 18-inch aluminum wheels with tight spokes for a sporty yet upscale look, 17-inch aluminum wheels featuring multi-axis spokes for a sleek, elegant look, and 16-inch steel wheels with twin spokes that create a sense of continuous motion.