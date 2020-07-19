Sunday, July 19, 2020
Ebrahim K Kanoo Spare Parts Employee

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of Ebrahim K. Kanoo.

Mr. Abdulredha, a Warehouse and Logistics Supervisor who has been with the company for 23 years, was also awarded the ‘Diligent Employee Award’ by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development who annually recognizes private sector employees who show exemplary commitment and service excellence in their field.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Senior General Manager of Spare Parts, Gurcharan Singh congratulated Mr. Abdulredha on the awards and reiterated the company’s efforts towards the development of its employees, “Mr. Abdulredha has always shown real dedication to his job and to the company. This has been evident through his output and his 23 years with the company, and one of the main reasons for his nomination to the Ministry of Social Development’s very prestigious award.”

“We also take pride in Mr. Abdulredha as a great success story within Ebrahim K. Kanoo who with the wise guidance of our management have invested much effort into the development of our employees’ skill sets and competencies as well as growing local talents from the grassroots level.”

