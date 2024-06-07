Ebrahim K. Kanoo Training Center receives accreditation from UK’s Institute of Motor Industry

- Advertisement -

Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK) Training Center has been officially accredited by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), the UK’s leading professional body for the automotive industry, in a move that underscores EKK’s commitment to delivering top-tier training.

The first accredited program to be offered is the Body & Paint Technician Apprenticeship Program. Delivered by IMI-approved internal trainers, the program equips aspiring technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in body repair and refinishing. Through a combination of classroom instruction and practical experience, apprentices will gain a comprehensive understanding of collision repair techniques, paint application and refinishing, health and safety protocols, and industry-standard tools and equipment.

In preparation for the future of automotive repair, EKK’s trainers have also completed the IMI International Level 3 Award in Electrical/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement. This ensures that EKK is well-positioned to offer additional training opportunities in the future, further solidifying its position as a leader in automotive training.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo’s state-of-the-art training center is the largest automotive training facility in the Kingdom. It provides world-class leadership programs, Bahraini graduate and apprenticeship programs, and more for its employees and partners.