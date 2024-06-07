ePaper
Ebrahim K. Kanoo Training Center receives accreditation from UK's Institute of Motor Industry

Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK) Training Center has been officially accredited by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), the UK’s leading professional body for the automotive industry, in a move that underscores EKK’s commitment to delivering top-tier training.

The first accredited program to be offered is the Body & Paint Technician Apprenticeship Program. Delivered by IMI-approved internal trainers, the program equips aspiring technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in body repair and refinishing. Through a combination of classroom instruction and practical experience, apprentices will gain a comprehensive understanding of collision repair techniques, paint application and refinishing, health and safety protocols, and industry-standard tools and equipment.

In preparation for the future of automotive repair, EKK’s trainers have also completed the IMI International Level 3 Award in Electrical/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement. This ensures that EKK is well-positioned to offer additional training opportunities in the future, further solidifying its position as a leader in automotive training.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo’s state-of-the-art training center is the largest automotive training facility in the Kingdom. It provides world-class leadership programs, Bahraini graduate and apprenticeship programs, and more for its employees and partners.

