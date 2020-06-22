Monday, June 22, 2020
Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s latest Hybrid-Electric Vehicle (HEV) brings a new level of efficiency to Bahrain’s SUV market and takes its place at the top of Toyota’s electrified SUV line-up.

Toyota has combined its leadership in HEV development and extensive experience in the SUV market with its legendary Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) and 23 years of eco-friendly technology to produce the most extensive HEV line-up in the region.

The all-new Highlander’s thrilling drive personality is brought to life by a new electrified hybrid system that combines two power sources. The vehicle’s 2.5-litre petrol engine produces 183 hp and is paired with two electric motors that generate 191 hp. With a combined power of 240 hp, they are capable of delivering a maximum torque figure of 231 nm. The system is mated to a direct-shift Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which contributes to a minimum fuel consumption value of 20.0 km/L in the model equipped with Intelligent AWD while delivering enhanced driving pleasure. Drivers can also select from ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT driving modes to suit their driving styles.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Moving inside, the 2020 Highlander offers a comfortable, premium quality environment with impressive flexibility. The vehicle’s second row of seats has sliding capability to ensure spacious third-row accommodation, together with easy access. The car’s cabin includes a range of advanced features, including a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear control panel and Smart-flow (S-FLOW) control that provides air conditioning to occupied seats only. The cluster gauge features a 7-inch colour multi-information display (MID), which is complemented by an 8-inch display audio system, a large coloured head-up display, Apple CarPlay®, and Android AutoTM.

Additional benefits for occupants include ambient illumination, a 6-speaker sound system, Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system, multi-adjustable power driver seat, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats and fully flat-folding third-row seats.

As with any other Toyota model, safety remains a top priority for the all-new Highlander that comes with an advanced safety system. This is complemented by Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package that includes Pre-Collision System (PCS),

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with All-Speed Range, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB). In addition, the car features a comprehensive array of safety features to protect its occupants, such as SRS airbags, including side-curtain airbags for all three rows, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), trailer-sway control, Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with brake hold function, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS), driver and front passenger seatbelts with pretensioners and force limiters, and a clearance sonar featuring eight sensors located in the front and rear bumpers.

Available in eight distinctive exterior colours, the all-new Highlander provides customers the opportunity to express their individuality. The interior is available in a choice of Gray, Beige, or Black. The all-new Highlander comes equipped with new 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, both of which are available in two designs and express strength and elegance through their three-dimensional spokes.

