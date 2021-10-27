Ebrahim K. Kanoo Welcomes Third Batch of ‘Tomooh’ Graduates

Listen to this article now

Ebrahim K. Kanoo has welcomed the latest batch of its coveted training program ‘Tomooh’ now in its third consecutive year.

‘Tomooh’ (Arabic for ambition) is Ebrahim K. Kanoo’s two-year recruitment and development program, designed to provide both general professional skills and specialist technical development opportunities to Bahraini graduates. The graduates are selected from different majors and go through a job rotation schedule in order to understand every division of the company and decide where their individual strengths can be best utilised.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Managing Director, Mr. Talal Kanoo met with the latest batch of graduates and congratulated them on being chosen for the program stating “Tumooh is one of the most important programs we run at Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo. It was created to encourage the best Bahrainis to show off their talents and bring fresh ideas and initiatives to the company. We truly believe in the potential of these graduates and each one has been handpicked for the outstanding skills they already possess.”

The Tomooh program is open to Bahraini graduates with a GPA of 3 and above. For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit https://careers.ekkanoo.com/tomooh