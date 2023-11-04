Ebrahim K. Kanoo wins ‘Best Use of Technology’ at HRM Summit Awards 2023

- Advertisement -

Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK) has been recognized for its outstanding use of technology in HR with the ‘Best Use of Technology’ at the HRM Summit Awards 2023, a key event in the Middle East’s human resources (HR) landscape that aims to recognize employers and individuals who have contributed to their profession’s success. The inaugural edition of the awards is part of the 15th annual HRM Summit, held under the patronage of the Minister of Labor, His Excellency Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, at the InterContinental Regency Bahrain.

The ‘Best Use of Technology’ award recognizes organizations that implemented innovative HR solutions based on a thorough needs identification process and cover a variety of areas while demonstrating efficiencies and cost-savings. The technology should cover a variety of areas and demonstrate efficiencies and cost-savings. The criteria for this award also consider the effectiveness of resources allocated to training, manpower, systems, and technology that specifically addresses non-administrative functions such as recruitment, talent development, communications, and training. EKK won the award for its pioneering use of its Talent platform, featuring the award-winning Learning and Training management system, LEARN, which ensures engaging and accessible learning experiences for all employees, anytime and anywhere.

EKK Managing Director, Talal Fuad Kanoo said: “”This recognition underscores Ebrahim K. Kanoo’s strategic use of technology in HR, particularly through the LEARN platform, which provides accessible learning experiences for employees at their convenience. Securing this award reflects our innovative approach in addressing HR challenges and reaffirms our commitment to Bahranization and fostering a culture of learning and growth within the organization.”

EKK Head of Talent Management, Dr. John Mathew also received the Learning Leader of the Year Award 2023. The award recognizes learning executives who are able to demonstrate excellence in developing and executing learning and development strategies, marshaling and managing resources and achieving measurable success. It also recognized his body of work over the course of his career with a substantial and successful profile of transformational leadership in learning for the workforce.

Developed by the Ebrahim K. Kanoo Training Centre, LEARN is one of several employee engagement projects undertaken by the company to invest in its people. The comprehensive learning and training platform provides easy access for all company employees to utilise blended and micro learning elements, curriculums, training videos, quizzes, and others including artificial intelligence for a fair and advanced experience. The platform also has other features for trainers to create courses and for line managers to view teams progress and recommend courses. The system also features an ability to host off the shelf eLearning content for training purposes.