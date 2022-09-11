Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Donates Bus to Parents Care Society

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the diversified business conglomerate, has donated a bus to the Bahrain Parents Care Society in order to assist the Society’s members have easier and more convenient mobility around Bahrain.
The 22- seater Toyota Coaster was presented to Bahrain Parents Care Society Chairman Ahmed Mohammed Al-Banna by Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Director Mr. Fawaz Fuad Kanoo and Head of Corporate Standards and Affairs Mr. Ammar Bubshait.
The donation is part of Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo’s CSR ethos to help better the lives of all citizens in Bahrain and is part of a long-standing relationship between the two entities. Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo recently handed over the ‘Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Parents Social Club’ building in Muharraq to the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, who in turn appointed the Parents Care Society to run.
The over 2,000 square meter Parents Social Club was created with the aim to treasure the wealth of knowledge and skills gained by the society’s elderly and provide them a safe and comfortable social club where they can enjoy recreational activities and host workshops to share their valuable knowledge with others in the community.