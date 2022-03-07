Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Launches Dedicated Toyota Commercial Vehicle Centre

Listen to this article now

Reinforcing its legacy of providing world class customer service in Bahrain, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo has launched the largest dedicated commercial vehicle service centre in the Kingdom. The new, one-stop facility will cater to all the needs of commercial vehicles, including a new showroom, service and spare parts centres as well as a body and paint repair workshop, open 7 days a week.

- Advertisement -

Spanning over 65,000 square feet the new facility is part of the one million square foot Toyota Plaza in Tubli, the biggest indoor vehicle service centre in the region. Operated by a highly skilled workforce of Toyota-trained technicians to ensure that businesses and fleet owners with Toyota commercial vehicles have minimum downtime and maximum business continuity.

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Vice Chairman Mr. Fuad Kanoo attended the opening ceremony along with all company’s Board of Directors and congratulated the efforts and enthusiasm put into this project, “I am very proud of this new commercial facility which comes at a very exciting time for the company and for the Nation. Toyota’s cornerstone is reliability and we have ingrained this into the ethos of the company since its inception. We will continue to be the most reliable automotive company and provide all of our customers with the best possible solutions for all their business and personal automotive needs.”

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Director Mr. Ebrahim Mohamed Kanoo highlighted the need for reliable commercial service centres stating, “At Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo we continually strive to deliver outstanding service to every customer of our businesses. As Bahrain flourishes and industries and infrastructure projects continue to grow, we saw the need for reliable and consistent aftersales services for commercial vehicles. This new state of the art facility is able to accommodate the existing as well as future needs of the nation.”

With 24 service bays and two quick service lanes, the centre promises the first of its kind 30 minute “Key to Key” maintenance turnaround service for all types of commercial vehicles. The Body and Paint workshop maintains its own world-class 12 bay zone, equipped with the latest high-tech equipment to tackle every scenario and get vehicles back on track with the least downtime, minimising the need for businesses to be affected.

The facility will also house a showroom, showcasing the latest Toyota commercial and industrial equipment and vehicles as well as a lounge where customers can relax and await their vehicles, or meet with the team of fleet management consultants who are equipped to help explore tailored needs.

For more information about Toyota Plaza Commercial Centre or to discuss any vehicle or industrial equipment needs, interested parties can visit the centre in Tubli, call 17787888 or Toyota.com.bh