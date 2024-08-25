Echoes Of Progress

- Advertisement -

Bahrain clears cochlear implant waiting list

In a major development, Government Hospitals in Bahrain have successfully cleared waiting lists for cochlear implant surgeries at Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC), following the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This achievement marks a pivotal step forward in the kingdom’s healthcare system, ensuring swift access to vital medical procedures.

Since the onset of 2024, a total of 373 cochlear implant surgeries have been successfully completed, with 23 surgeries conducted this year alone. With the waiting lists now cleared, individuals in need of this specialised procedure can expect to be scheduled for surgery within a mere week after completing essential medical assessments.

Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma, who announced this achievement, expressed deep appreciation for His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s support in advancing the healthcare sector, culminating in the elimination of waiting lists for cochlear implant surgeries. She underscored the profound impact this progress will have on the well-being of both citizens and residents, particularly those awaiting critical surgeries like cochlear implants, known to significantly enhance their quality of life.