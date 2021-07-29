Edamah and Amanat launch construction work on Edu-Safe Park

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) and Amanat – Edu-Safe Park W.L.L. held a ground breaking ceremony for a new Education Park in Isa Town. The first-of-its-kind facility offers a one-stop solution for students and parents which will add value to education beyond school hours. In attendance were His Excellency the Minister of Education, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Amanat – Edu Safe Park W.L.L. Founder and Chief Executive, Dr Shaikha May bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi, Director General of Schools Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Bin Ahmed, and Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed.

The facility includes a library, sports halls and fields, offered in cooperation with one of the private schools in the area. In response to a shortage of retail and commercial offerings in the vicinity, the project will also include coffee shops, banks, pharmacies, business centres, and services equipped to serve surrounding schools. Parents can also enjoy the Park’s facilities as they wait for their children.

The Park incorporates sustainable practices to promote a ‘go green’ consciousness among students and parents, and features scenic green spaces with jogging tracks, walkways, and outdoor installations, which create an atmosphere conducive to learning and innovation.

HE the Minster praised the project, congratulating all parties involved for delivering a safe and comfortable facility that serves neighbouring schools. He commended Dr. Al Otaibi for her many contributions to educational services.

He also pledged the Ministry of Education’s support for private sector investment in education adding that he expected the new facility to meet parents’ expectations by providing an attractive learning environment that includes educational centres, multi-purpose classrooms, workshops, and specialised training programmes. In addition to these, the Educational Park will feature several commercial units available for rent. The aim is to create an environmentally-friendly space that enhances creativity and supports entrepreneurship.

Dr. Al Otaibi said: “This project was conceived and designed with the area’s needs in mind, following an extensive survey of hundreds of students and parents conducted by Edamah. Backed by our more than 30 years of experience in education, we are confident that the Educational Park will complement school learning, helping young people develop the skills they need to thrive in today’s rapidly changing world.”

She added: “Parents, too, will benefit from dedicated learning programmes, supported by Tamkeen, which will be offered on site. In addition, there will be service centers for parents and students. Its close proximity to schools will save time on transportation and ensure parents and staff are in a safe space that is monitored by specialised Bahraini companies. The project will also create educational projects and job opportunities for Bahraini entrepreneurs.”

Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed said: “The Educational Park will create a positive social and commercial impact in line with Edamah’s commitment to projects that add value to Bahraini society. This will be an important addition to the Isa Town Educational Area, which is very busy during the day but underutilised immediately after school and university hours. It will create a dynamic interaction point between all educational institutions in the neighbourhood and improve the quality of extra-curricular learning available to students of all ages.”

Phase One of the Educational Park is expected to be completed in April 2022, and Phase Two in September 2022. For more information, please visit amanatbh.com.