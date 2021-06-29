Edamah announces two boutique hotels and beach club at Bilaj Al Jazayer

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company, announced the development of two four-star boutique hotels and a beach club at Bahrain’s iconic beachfront development, Bilaj Al Jazayer. Mohammed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) has been appointed lead consultant for the design and supervision of the Bilaj Al Jazayer Hotels and Beach Club project, which is set to turn the southwest region of Bahrain into a major tourist hub.

The new properties will be the first hospitality offerings in the area and will be managed by a renowned international operator. Bilaj Al Jazayer occupies a site of approximately 1.5 million square metres with the initial phases of the master-planned community to include the upgraded beach and a beachfront boulevard with hospitality, retail and restaurant offerings. The renovation of the first part of the three-kilometre-long beach is now complete, with design works in progress for the second stage.

Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed said, “The Bilaj Al Jazayer development is one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio, which will transform Bahrain’s much-loved beach into a world-class waterfront destination and tourist attraction. Along with the launch of our new corporate brand, which reinforces our commitment to build for Bahrain through inspired projects, we are pleased to unveil plans for two new beachfront hotels and a beach club for day visitors. With the nearby Bahrain International Circuit and other attractions, the area offers significant tourism potential, and this development will set the stage for future investment in holiday residences and commercial, retail, and entertainment facilities adjacent to the property.” MSCEB Managing Director Architect Thamer Salahuddin said, “We are excited to partner with Edamah on this landmark project which will serve the Bahraini people and the economy by creating new diversified lifestyle offerings. Our extensive local expertise will inform the creative process to ensure that the development meets the expectations of local, regional, and international tourists. We also congratulate Edamah on the successful launch of their new corporate brand.”