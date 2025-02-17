Edamah Appoints Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed as CEO

Edamah, (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company) the real estate arm of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced today the appointment of Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed as Chief Executive Officer, effective 16th March, 2025.

With 20 years of experience in the real estate, asset management, and finance industries, and his most recent role as Vice President of Asset Management at Premier Group, Khaled is a seasoned executive who oversaw the successful execution and management of high-profile developments in local and international markets. He holds a Bachelor’s degree of Commerce in Finance from Concordia University, Canada and an Executive MBA from the London Business School, United Kingdom.

Khaled has demonstrated throughout his notable career a proven track record in pursuing and managing real estate investments, effectively leading project companies and cross-functional teams and implementing innovative strategies.

Edamah’s Board of Directors, chaired by H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, warmly welcomed Khaled and expressed their confidence in his ability to lead Edamah into its next phase of “Building for Bahrain”. The board extended their heartfelt gratitude to outgoing CEO Christopher Calvert for his efforts and contributions during his tenure.

His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah commented, “Khaled’s strong real estate background, extensive industry relationships and deep understanding of market dynamics positions him well to steer Edamah towards the next phase of its growth.”

Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed said, “I am honored to join Edamah as CEO and look forward to working closely with the board and the management team to expand Edamah’s contribution to the national economy, while supporting the sustainable growth of Bahrain’s real estate market.”