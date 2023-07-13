Edamah commenced hotel construction work at the Bilaj Al Jazayer

- Advertisement -

Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced the start of construction work on two hotels, the four-star Avani and the five-star Tivoli. The partnership agreement, signed between the Minor Group and Edamah, will contribute significantly to supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Edamah has commenced its BD4 million essential work program at the Bilaj Al Jazayer mix-use development site, which comprises the first stage of the development. The project is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edamah, and both hotels are scheduled to open in 2025.

HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Edamah, said, “This announcement reflects our commitment to deliver on projects that have nationwide impact, providing tangible benefits to local communities.”

Edamah CEO Chris Calvert added, “We are pleased to report that the construction of the Bilaj Al Jazayer project is progressing on schedule, with significant portions of the work already underway. We look forward to completing this project and presenting it to the people of Bahrain with pride.”

- Advertisement -

Bilaj Al Jazayer public beach is a 1.3 million square meter mixed-use sustainable city focusing on a holistic beachfront lifestyle. It will comprise resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, retail and entertainment establishments, and a three-kilometer beachfront on Bahrain’s west coast. The project was awarded the International Property Awards for Best Mixed-Use Development in Arabia and Best Leisure Development in Bahrain.