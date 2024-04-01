ePaper
Edamah hosts annual staff Ghabga

Edamah hosted its annual staff Ghabga at the Gulf Hotel to mark the holy month of Ramadan and celebrate the successes of the past year. In attendance were The Chairman and members of the board, senior members of management and employees from across the organization. CEO Chris Calvert took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the entire team for their hard work and dedication, presenting certificates of Service to staff, and emphasizing the importance of teamwork across the company.

