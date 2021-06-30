Edamah Launches New Corporate Brand

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company, unveiled its new corporate brand to highlight its bold growth plans for the Kingdom’s real estate sector and to further connect with its audiences.

The new visual identity was created in partnership with Unisono, a Bahrain-based leader in strategic brand development. The core visual identity symbolises Edamah’s evolution and expresses the creative essence of the brand within a professional and corporate aesthetic.

Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed said, “Edamah is driven by a promise to the people of Bahrain to deliver projects that transform, inspire, and elevate. Our new brand identity reflects the dynamic new phase we are entering and affirms our commitment to our investors, the public, and other stakeholders to ‘Build for Bahrain’.”



He added, “We are proud of how far we have come, and as we map out our ambitious future plans, we are excited to deliver new projects that inspire and elevate lifestyles. Our innovative, market-led solutions are aimed at promoting economic growth and creating value for local communities through developments that meet the country’s needs.”

The comprehensive brand transformation started with Unisono’s signature “Why™” workshop, a series of engaging and collaborative sessions where key stakeholders participated in exercises that helped unearth the brand’s current challenges, future potential, and true personality.

Unisono Executive Creative Director, Liam Farrell said, “After a highly collaborative and strategic process, we are all thrilled to see Edamah’s new brand come to life. We would like to thank Edamah’s Board of Directors, management team, and the entire staff for trusting us to be a part of their brand transformation. This marks the start of a new era for Edamah, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds as it leads the next stage of growth in the Kingdom’s real estate landscape.”

Edamah’s extensive portfolio comprises retail, commercial, and leisure properties across Bahrain such as Bilaj Al Jazayer, a unique destination project reminiscent of Miami Beach; the five-star Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa; and Sa’ada, a four-phase mixed-use development that aims to restore Muharraq’s ancient connection to the sea.